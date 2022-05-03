Cerus signs new production & supply deal with Fresenius Kabi for INTERCEPT Blood System sets
May 03, 2022 9:38 AM ETCerus Corporation (CERS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) on Tuesday signed a ten-year agreement with Germany's Fresenius Kabi for the production of INTERCEPT Blood System sets.
- Tuesday's new contract replaces the current one with Fresenius Kabi that was set to expire in July 2025.
- Fresenius Kabi will continue producing sets for Cerus at its facility in La Châtre, France, and will also expand manufacturing operations to two new facilities located in the Caribbean.
- Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System helps in reduction of pathogens in the blood and platelets and makes the blood safe for use in blood centers, hospitals and for patients.
- CERS stock +0.2% to $4.82 in early trading.