Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) cost increases are a worrying sign for margins across consumer products, according to Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis.

For its recent first quarter report, the New York-based consumer goods company saw gross margins cut by 220 basis points from the year prior. Meanwhile, operating profit margin fell to 19.5% from 23.1% due to both the supply chain and inflation issues cited by Wallace and significant foreign exchange headwinds.

“These are unprecedented times,” Lewis wrote in a note assessing the consumer staples standby. “The reality is that despite its strong track record, [Colgate] (CL) is not immune from the gross margin pressures that all companies are facing.”

Lewis pointed to the recent earnings report from Unilever (UL) which cited “unprecedented” price increases in its own right, as illustrative of the extent inflation is impacting results at every company. The broad double-digit price increases across commodities are driving concern as even purveyors of essential goods like Colgate (CL) are confronting execution issues.

Lewis noted that while Colgate (CL) is generally better positioned and diversified in its commodity mix than peers like Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Clorox (CLX), there is little room to maneuver in the present environment

“Coming away from Q1 results, the realities of the global economy at present, with the unprecedented levels of commodity cost inflation and extensive supply chain disruption, have derailed even Colgate,” he concluded.

Lewis downgraded Colgate to “Neutral” on the tougher outlook ahead, cutting his price target to $80 from $92. Given his still-confident tone on Colgate (CL) and promotion of the company as a stalwart protector of margins, the reined-in review is arguably even more cautious for Colgate's peers.

