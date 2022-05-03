HEXO launches new ATM offering to sell up to C$40M of shares
May 03, 2022 9:40 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) established an at-the-market equity program which enables it to issue and sell up to C$40M of shares from treasury to the public at the company's discretion.
- The ATM replaces the ATM offering of shares in Canada and U.S. having an aggregate sale price of up to C$150M.
- The company terminated the prior offerings.
- Net proceeds to be used for working capital and funding its operating activities, provided that are in excess of C$30M shall be applied to cover the company's obligation under the Transaction Agreement between the company, HT Investments and Tilray Brands to pay the fees of Tilray's financial advisor or other direct or indirect costs and expenses.