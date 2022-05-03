SinglePoint to purchase Frontline Power Solutions
May 03, 2022 9:41 AM ETSinglepoint, Inc. (SING)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) to purchase energy services company, Frontline Power Solutions.
- Frontline specializes in electrical supply, demand response and energy efficiency programs in most deregulated markets. Frontline has established itself as a formidable competitor with substantial market share while providing best-in-class customer service and retention.
- Wil Ralston, CEO commented, "When preparing for our next acquisition, it became apparent that Frontline Power would be a beneficial addition to our team. They have a strong base clientele exceeding 4,500 client opportunities across the nation that have done business with Frontline Power and its team of professionals. Adding Frontline to our solutions aligns with our goal to extend the reach of renewable energy options and scalability. Coupling the services and support clients are getting from Frontline with our existing renewable energy subsidiaries, we have an opportunity to expand the way these client's access and generate power. This acquisition also provides us a book of 4,500 leads for commercial solar installations across the nation."