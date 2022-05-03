Qualigen to acquire majority stake in Israeli diagnostics company NanoSynex
May 03, 2022 9:51 AM ETQualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) is acquiring a majority stake in bacterial infection-focused Israeli diagnostics company NanoSynex.
- Qualigen’s purchase of the controlling interest in NanoSynex will mainly consist of a stock-for-stock acquisition with a controlling shareholder of NanoSynex, and an initial $600K cash investment in NanoSynex, subject to conditions.
- Qualigen said NanoSynex's technology is an Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) platform that aims to provide accurate and personalized test for bacterial infections, with the goal of matching the correct antibiotics to treat a patient’s particular infection.