Hayward prices underwritten secondary offering of 24M shares

May 03, 2022 9:51 AM ETHayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Pool equipment and associated automation systems manufacturer, Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) priced an underwritten secondary offering of 24M shares at a public offering price of $14.50/share.
  • The selling stockholders are the funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors and Alberta Investment Management.
  • The pricing is pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. SEC.
  • The selling stockholders, to receive all of the net proceeds, intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.6M additional shares.
  • Subject to the offering's completion, HAYW intends to repurchase from the underwriters 8M shares of the common stock being sold in the offering at a price/share equal to the price/share paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders in the offering.
  • The share repurchase may be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.
  • The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering, which is expected to occur May 5.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.