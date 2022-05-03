Hayward prices underwritten secondary offering of 24M shares
May 03, 2022 9:51 AM ETHayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Pool equipment and associated automation systems manufacturer, Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) priced an underwritten secondary offering of 24M shares at a public offering price of $14.50/share.
- The selling stockholders are the funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors and Alberta Investment Management.
- The pricing is pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. SEC.
- The selling stockholders, to receive all of the net proceeds, intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.6M additional shares.
- Subject to the offering's completion, HAYW intends to repurchase from the underwriters 8M shares of the common stock being sold in the offering at a price/share equal to the price/share paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders in the offering.
- The share repurchase may be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.
- The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering, which is expected to occur May 5.