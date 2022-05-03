Paramount Global is lower out of today's open - NASDAQ:PARA -8.3%, NASDAQ:PARAA -8.7% - after profits and revenues declined in Q1 as its legacy business proved a bit of a drag on the streaming operations.

Revenues dipped 1.1% to $7.33 billion, though its direct-to-consumer revenues surged 82% year-over-year.

Costs continued to rise, however, leading to operating income nearly cut in half, to $775 million. Attributable net earnings fell to $433 million from a prior-year $911 million.

Adjusted OIBDA fell 44%, to $913 million.

Streaming proved a highlight, with total global streaming subscriptions growing to over 62 million on the strength of 6.8 million additions to Paramount+. The company also grew Pluto TV's global monthly active users to almost 68 million.

Streaming subscription revenue grew 95%, while Pluto fed a 59% increase in DTC advertising revenues.

And while the film business is highly seasonal and slate-dependent, Paramount notes it's produced four No. 1 openers in a row and has Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick set for release.

Revenue by segment: TV Media, $5.65 billion (down 6%); Direct-to-Consumer, $1.09 billion (up 82%); Filmed Entertainment, $624 million (down 27%).

"Our differentiated playbook – including a broad content line up, a streaming business model that spans ad-supported and subscription, and a global portfolio that links streaming with theatrical and television – drove strength across our entire ecosystem, including DTC revenue growth of 82% and 6.8 million Paramount+ subscriber additions," CEO Bob Bakish says. "Our strategy is working and our execution is strong, as we remain focused on delivering a great experience for consumers and a compelling financial model to our shareholders."