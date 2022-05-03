Paramount dips 8% as streaming surges, but revenues and profits fall overall

May 03, 2022 9:54 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

Paramount Studios Water Tower

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Paramount Global is lower out of today's open - NASDAQ:PARA -8.3%, NASDAQ:PARAA -8.7% - after profits and revenues declined in Q1 as its legacy business proved a bit of a drag on the streaming operations.

Revenues dipped 1.1% to $7.33 billion, though its direct-to-consumer revenues surged 82% year-over-year.

Costs continued to rise, however, leading to operating income nearly cut in half, to $775 million. Attributable net earnings fell to $433 million from a prior-year $911 million.

Adjusted OIBDA fell 44%, to $913 million.

Streaming proved a highlight, with total global streaming subscriptions growing to over 62 million on the strength of 6.8 million additions to Paramount+. The company also grew Pluto TV's global monthly active users to almost 68 million.

Streaming subscription revenue grew 95%, while Pluto fed a 59% increase in DTC advertising revenues.

And while the film business is highly seasonal and slate-dependent, Paramount notes it's produced four No. 1 openers in a row and has Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick set for release.

Revenue by segment: TV Media, $5.65 billion (down 6%); Direct-to-Consumer, $1.09 billion (up 82%); Filmed Entertainment, $624 million (down 27%).

"Our differentiated playbook – including a broad content line up, a streaming business model that spans ad-supported and subscription, and a global portfolio that links streaming with theatrical and television – drove strength across our entire ecosystem, including DTC revenue growth of 82% and 6.8 million Paramount+ subscriber additions," CEO Bob Bakish says. "Our strategy is working and our execution is strong, as we remain focused on delivering a great experience for consumers and a compelling financial model to our shareholders."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.