Hepion Pharma announces clinical collaboration with HepQuant for a phase 2b NASH trial
May 03, 2022 9:54 AM ETHepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA)By: Anuron Mitra
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) on Tuesday entered into a clinical collaboration with Denver, Colo.-based HepQuant, a privately held company with investigational technology for evaluating liver function and health in patients with chronic liver diseases.
- Hepion will incorporate HepQuant's SHUNT test, a blood-based test of liver function, into a phase 2b clinical trial that will be initiated in Q3 in subjects who have progressed to the advanced fibrosis stage of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a cancer of the liver.
- Hepion said the four month trial will evaluate three doses of its lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, in 60 presumed NASH subjects with advanced fibrosis using the HepQuant SHUNT test.
- HepQuant’s SHUNT test may provide a sensitive measurement of hepatic function and is designed to provide detailed information on the role rencofilstat plays in improving the liver health in NASH subjects with advanced fibrosis, HEPA said.
