Riot Blockchain produces 150% more BTC in April, sees 2023 total self-mining hash rate at 12.8 EH/s

May 03, 2022 9:56 AM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) produced 508 BTC in April 2022 (compared to 508 BTC in March 2022), an increase of ~150% from April 2021 production of 203 BTC.
  • As of Apr. 30, 2022, it held ~6,320 BTC, all produced by the company's self-mining operations.
  • Riot sold 250 bitcoin generating net proceeds of ~$10M.
  • Current, the company has a deployed fleet of ~46,375 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 4.7 exahash per second.
  • Since prior month update, Riot received an additional 5,070 new S19j Pros, deployed ~3,456 S19j Pros in its immersion-cooled building with an additional 7,240 additional miners staged for deployment.
  • Also, shipments of 1,702 S19j Pros have been initiated out of Bitmain and are expected to be received during May 2022 post which company expects to have a total of 55,317 miners deployed with a hash rate capacity of ~5.6 EH/s.
  • By January 2023, Riot sees a total self-mining hash rate capacity of ~12.8 EH/s; ~97% of its self-mining fleet will consist of the latest generation S19 series miner model.
