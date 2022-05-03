American Cannabis and KORcannabis aim to advance the cannabis industry

May 03, 2022 9:58 AM ETAmerican Cannabis Company, Inc. (AMMJ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • American Cannabis (OTCQB:AMMJ +7.6%) and KORcannabis have formed a high-impact strategic alliance to revolutionize the cannabis industry with innovative technology, clinical research, and novel agricultural practices.
  • The combined strengths of both firms will help drive new industry standards to create an optimal end-user experience.
  • Simultaneous to the Arizona buildout, KORcannabis is working with ACC to launch a facility in Mississippi, and plans to reach a third state in 2022 and three more in 2023.
  • "I'm thrilled we can align with KORcannabis to assist in rapidly nationalizing the company’s footprint to key geographical areas and high-growth markets." said Ellis Smith, CEO of American Cannabis.
