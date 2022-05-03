Logitech stumbles as outlook shows Ukraine war impact

May 03, 2022 10:00 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

The Logitech Holiday Preview

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares fell as much as 5%, Tuesday, an investors reacted negatively to the computer device company cutting its fiscal year forecasts, due in part to effects of the war in Ukraine.
  • Late Tuesday, Logitech (LOGI) said that for its 2023 fiscal year it expects sales to grow between 2% and 4% over the $5.48 billion it reported for its just-completed 2022 fiscal year. The company had earlier forecast revenue to rise "in the mid single digits" on a year-over-year basis.
  • Logitech (LOGI) also trimmed its operating income outlook, and now expects such earnings of $875 million to $925 million, excluding one-time items, compared to a prior forecast of $900 million to $950 million in operating profit.
  • The company said it cut its forecasts after removing estimates for sales to Russia and Ukraine, which had accounted for about 1.5% to 2% of Logitech's (LOGI) annual sales. Like many Western companies, Lausanne, Switzerland-based Logitech (LOGI) has halted business in Russia due to that country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Logitech's (LOGI) sales outlook took some of the shine off of its fourth-quarter report in which the company beat analysts' earnings and sales forecasts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.