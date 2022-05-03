Logitech stumbles as outlook shows Ukraine war impact
May 03, 2022 10:00 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares fell as much as 5%, Tuesday, an investors reacted negatively to the computer device company cutting its fiscal year forecasts, due in part to effects of the war in Ukraine.
- Late Tuesday, Logitech (LOGI) said that for its 2023 fiscal year it expects sales to grow between 2% and 4% over the $5.48 billion it reported for its just-completed 2022 fiscal year. The company had earlier forecast revenue to rise "in the mid single digits" on a year-over-year basis.
- Logitech (LOGI) also trimmed its operating income outlook, and now expects such earnings of $875 million to $925 million, excluding one-time items, compared to a prior forecast of $900 million to $950 million in operating profit.
- The company said it cut its forecasts after removing estimates for sales to Russia and Ukraine, which had accounted for about 1.5% to 2% of Logitech's (LOGI) annual sales. Like many Western companies, Lausanne, Switzerland-based Logitech (LOGI) has halted business in Russia due to that country's invasion of Ukraine.
- Logitech's (LOGI) sales outlook took some of the shine off of its fourth-quarter report in which the company beat analysts' earnings and sales forecasts.