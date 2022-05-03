Job openings hit all-time high of 11.549M in March; quits rise to high of 4.5M
May 03, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- 11.549M March Job Openings vs. 11.27M consensus and M prior (revised from 11.266M).
- Job openings rate 7.1% vs. 7% prior.
- On the last business day of March, the number of job openings was little changed at 11.5 million, the highest level in the history of the series which began in December 2000.
- The quits rate rose to 3%, with the number of quits at 4.5M, another all-time high.
- Retail trade posted a big rise in job openings.
- Retail, hospitality and professional services saw a large quits numbers.