Why Peloton Interactive may not attract a big name acquirer

UBS weighed in on the potential for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to attract an acquirer following some media buzz earlier in the year.

Analyst Arpine Kocharyan said Nike (NKE) acquiring PTON is interesting to consider, but called it an unlikely scenario even with the consumer data intriguing.

Kocharyan said the reason Nike may be interested in Peloton is PTON's millions of subscribers, most of whom are considered the target audience for any athletic wear brand. "Athletic wear companies like Nike look to build their businesses by creating long-lasting relationships with consumers, particularly those who regularly participate in sports or physical fitness activities," noted Kocharyan.

However, several solid reasons are given for Nike passing on a PTON play.

Nike (NKE) is not expected to want to be the hardgoods business after failing with the fuel band product. The company could also make an aggressive push to sign Peloton's (PTON) key influencers rather than buy the whole company. Amid the tough macro backdrop, adding Peloton is noted to be a major distraction to the core business. It is also not clear to UBS that Nike would be able to rebrand Peloton easily.

UBS also called it unlikely that Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) will pull the trigger on acquiring Peloton. Apple (AAPL) is expected to deploy cash to capital allocation over M&A, while keeping a focus on navigating supply chain headwinds. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) is noted to specialize in lower-priced products and is seen wanting to stay out of the regulatory crosshairs on the consumer data side.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) are down 81% over the last year and the market cap on the company is below $6B.