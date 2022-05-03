IonQ drops after new short report from Scorpion Capital
May 03, 2022 10:03 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) fell 6.7% after a new short report from Scorpion Capital that alleged the quantum computing company may be a "hoax."
- Scorpion Capital alleges that IonQ claims of having a 32-qubit machine aren't real after conducting interviews with ex-executives and employees. Scorption highlighted that although IONQ had a "short-lived" run to $36 share, its shares have plunged 80% to around $8 and it still has a "preposterous" market cap of $1.6 billion.
- IonQ went public through a SPAC transaction last year with dMY Technology.
- IONQ didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- IONQ short interest is 5.2%.
- IONQ is set to report Q1 results on May 16.