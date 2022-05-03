Chase Coleman's Tiger Global on track for its worst year ever, as 2022 losses mount to 44%

Tiger Global, the hedge fund managed by billionaire investor Chase Coleman, is currently on track for the worst year in its more than 20-year history, with year-to-date losses currently sitting at 44%.

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the 2022 losses intensified during April, with the fund losing 15% over the course of the month. Tiger Global reported a 34% slide in the first quarter.

"Markets have not been cooperative given the macroeconomic backdrop," Tiger Global told investors in a recent letter, per Bloomberg. "But we do not believe in excuses and so will not offer any."

The sharp declines so far in 2022 mark a rare setback, as Tiger Global has built up a stellar reputation for amassing winning years. Bloomberg reports that Tiger Global reported annualized returns of more than 20% through 2020.

But while down years have been extremely rare over Tiger Global's history, a decline in 2022 would mark the fund's second consecutive year of losses. The fund lost 7% in 2021.

In addition to the 44% year-to-date slide in its flagship fund, Tiger Global has seen an even worse performance in its long-only fund. According to Bloomberg, that investment vehicle has seen a 52% drop in 2022 so far, with April witnessing a retreat of 25%.

For more on how high-profile fund managers are reacting to the current market, read why billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is telling investors not to own stocks.