Chase Coleman's Tiger Global on track for its worst year ever, as 2022 losses mount to 44%

May 03, 2022 10:05 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor6 Comments

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics/E+ via Getty Images

Tiger Global, the hedge fund managed by billionaire investor Chase Coleman, is currently on track for the worst year in its more than 20-year history, with year-to-date losses currently sitting at 44%.

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the 2022 losses intensified during April, with the fund losing 15% over the course of the month. Tiger Global reported a 34% slide in the first quarter.

"Markets have not been cooperative given the macroeconomic backdrop," Tiger Global told investors in a recent letter, per Bloomberg. "But we do not believe in excuses and so will not offer any."

The sharp declines so far in 2022 mark a rare setback, as Tiger Global has built up a stellar reputation for amassing winning years. Bloomberg reports that Tiger Global reported annualized returns of more than 20% through 2020.

But while down years have been extremely rare over Tiger Global's history, a decline in 2022 would mark the fund's second consecutive year of losses. The fund lost 7% in 2021.

In addition to the 44% year-to-date slide in its flagship fund, Tiger Global has seen an even worse performance in its long-only fund. According to Bloomberg, that investment vehicle has seen a 52% drop in 2022 so far, with April witnessing a retreat of 25%.

For more on how high-profile fund managers are reacting to the current market, read why billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones is telling investors not to own stocks.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.