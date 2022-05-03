Fiserv gets new Buy rating at Loop on strength of Clover, fintech investments
May 03, 2022 10:06 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)SQ, TOSTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Loop Capital analyst Hal Goetsch has initiated coverage of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Buy rating as the payment technology firm is poised to benefit from the growth in digital payments, the adoption of its Clover point-of-sale operating system, and financial institutions and fintechs investing in financial technology.
- That outlook contrasts with Fiserv (FISV) stock trading near a five-year low on price-to-forward earnings, he added. He sets a price target of $125, just under the average Wall Street price target of $127.
- "We believe FISV enjoys a visible growth outlook and see signs of potential acceleration," Goetsch said in a note to clients. "The company's Acceptance segment has the potential to trend toward the higher end of the company's long-term growth rate outlook, driven by the adoption of Clover both domestically and with partnerships around the world."
- He pointed out that Clover exited 2021 with more than a $200B run rate for volume with more than 500K merchants. "Clover's size and growth outlook compares favorably to Square (SQ) and Toast (TOST) which sport very lofty valuations," the analyst said.
- Goetsch's Buy rating is more Bullish than the Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
