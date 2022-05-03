Despite a huge earnings beat that sent shares soaring after-hours on Monday, analysts remain skeptical of the sustainability of growth for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR).

Shortly after shattering top and bottom line set by Wall Street on Monday evening, shares soared by double digits. Management touted executional excellence and low fleet cost for the positive results, while upping the firm’s share repurchase authorization in a sign of continued bullishness.

However, shortly after Tuesday’s open, shares had completely given up their gain. Promoting this about-face, Wall Street analysts have been quick to advise clients against overestimating the quarterly print.

For example, Bank of America analyst Aileen Smith termed the results “over-earnings” driven by macro factors that are “more than appreciated in the stock” already. She added that the rental industry remains an oligopoly after the resurgence of Herts (HTZ).

Smith retained an “Underperform” rating on shares due to valuation concerns and assigned the stock a $240 price target, well below Tuesday’s open.

Smith’s cautious outlook dovetails with her contemporary at Morgan Stanley, Adam Jonas, who noted the company crushing of expectations for the first quarter is likely to be a fleeting phenomenon. Much like Smith, Jonas and his team noted they “struggle to justify buying the stock at current levels.”

Still, Jonas’ rating on shares is far more bearish than Smith’s. While the “Underweight” rating on shares is in line with his peer, a $168 price target on shares is a Street-low.

“In our view, the extraordinary (and we believe unsustainable) strength of 1Q22, combined with the company’s accelerating buyback, provides an excellent opportunity for investors to return their rental car stock to the company and wait for a better time to rent it again,” he concluded.

Shares rose by less than 1% in mid-morning trading in New York.

