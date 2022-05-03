The shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) have reached a 52-week low after the clinical-stage biotech reported a sharp revenue miss and provided a clinical update that could potentially delay its Phase 1 program for KT-474 targeted at multiple immunoinflammatory diseases.

KT-474 is currently undergoing an early-stage trial, with its Phase 1 cohort (Part C) expected to enroll up to 20 patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

In agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and partner Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF), Kymera (KYMR) said that the company decided to amend the trial protocol to extend the dosing period from 14 to 28 days.

The move is aimed at exploring clinical endpoints in both HS and AD patients and generating a broader safety dataset, Kymera (KYMR) said, adding that HS and AD clinical data from the study could be expected in 2H 2022.

In terms of financials, the company reported ~$9.6M of collaboration revenue for the quarter, with ~48.6% YoY decline as its topline missed the consensus by as much as $9.0M.

While net loss expanded ~180% YoY to $36.7M, the cash balance, including investments, stood at ~$523M. Kymera (KYMR) projects its cash runway into 2025, assuming cash, cash equivalents and excluding future potential milestones from collaborations.

Read more on early stage data for KT-474 from a Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial.