Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Tuesday it agreed to sell its Romanian upstream affiliate to Romgaz for more than $1B, subject to Romanian government approvals.

The deal includes all shares of the affiliate along with interest in the XIX Neptun Block offshore Romania.

OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), will assume operatorship on the block.

