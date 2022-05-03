Exxon to sell Romanian affiliate for more than $1B
May 03, 2022
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Tuesday it agreed to sell its Romanian upstream affiliate to Romgaz for more than $1B, subject to Romanian government approvals.
The deal includes all shares of the affiliate along with interest in the XIX Neptun Block offshore Romania.
OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), will assume operatorship on the block.
