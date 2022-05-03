Exxon to sell Romanian affiliate for more than $1B

May 03, 2022 10:20 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)OMVJFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Exxon Posts 38 Percent Decline In Quarterly Profit

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Tuesday it agreed to sell its Romanian upstream affiliate to Romgaz for more than $1B, subject to Romanian government approvals.

The deal includes all shares of the affiliate along with interest in the XIX Neptun Block offshore Romania.

OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), will assume operatorship on the block.

"Exxon Mobil is a great stock for a high inflation environment," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.