HealthCare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR) rose 9.3% after a report that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) made a $5 billion all cash offer for the medical office building REIT earlier this year after the company had agreed to merge with Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA).

Welltower (WELL) remains interested after its offer was rejected and plans to tell Healthcare Realty (HR) this week, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. Healthcare Trust (HTA) shares fell 4.8%

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) in February agreed to a $18B deal that brings together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings (MOB). The transaction, which was structured as a reverse merger in which HTA will be the corporate successor, is expected to be completed in Q3.

Healthcare Trust (HTA) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that there were other potential suitors for Healthcare Realty (HR) including an unidentified "Party F," which is Welltower (WELL), according to the WSJ. The nonbinding offer was subject to due diligence, that WELL was prepared to do quickly.

Welltower (WELL) offered $31.75/share in cash for HR and a deal would be financed with Welltower's cash and a "fully committed" bridge loan and WELL also offer to pay the $163 million termination fee associated with exiting the deal with HTA.

The HR/HTA deal came after HTA announced in November that it was exploring options, including a potential sale, after activist Elliott Management had been pressuring the company to sell itself.

On Monday ,Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) gave an update on the strategic combination.

Healthcare Realty (HR) is expected to report Q1 results on Thursday.