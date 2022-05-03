Roku adds Martha Stewart, Emeril as it pushes into food TV

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is set to unveil a larger slate of original programming at its upfront presentation, and that includes a heftier move into food television - the streaming gatekeeper is adding longtime cable denizens Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse.
  • The Roku Channel has licensed reruns of shows hosted by Stewart, Lagasse and chef Christomer Kimball, and is commissioning new shows: Stewart will host three programs, and Lagasse a couple.
  • Roku stock is up 1.7%.
  • Roku will make at least 25 original programs over the coming year (including reality TV, scripted series and movies).
  • The moves to sign Stewart and Lagasse are a bump up in ambition, though, after the company started small and inexpensively in original programming with the acquisition of This Old House and the programming lineup left behind by defunct Quibi.
