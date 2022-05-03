Marsh & McLennan upped to Overweight at Wells Fargo on revenue growth prospects

May 03, 2022 10:29 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)BRP, AJGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Marsh & McLennan office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan on Tuesday has upgraded insurance broker Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to Overweight from Equal Weight on expectations of stronger organic revenue growth through this year and next.
  • "Brokers have offered a low beta play through market downturns, have seen organic growth hold up, and as a result we feel they could outperform should another recession occur," Greenspan wrote in a note to clients, citing Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) and BRP Group (BRP) as favored names in the space.
  • Greenspan also sees more of an impact from new hires on MMC's top line. The company had hired 6K staffers in 2021.
  • In turn, the analyst has raised 2022 EPS estimate to $6.73 from $6.70 compared with the average analyst estimate of $6.81.
  • Meanwhile, the Quant Rating views MMC as a Hold, with the best factor grades in profitability and momentum. Wall Street Analysts screen the stock as a Buy (4 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 8 Hold, 2 Sell.)
  • See why SA contributor RB Equity is bullish on Marsh & McLennan.
  • Previously, (April 21) Marsh & McLennan Q1 earnings beat the consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.