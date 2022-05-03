Marsh & McLennan upped to Overweight at Wells Fargo on revenue growth prospects
May 03, 2022 10:29 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)BRP, AJGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan on Tuesday has upgraded insurance broker Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to Overweight from Equal Weight on expectations of stronger organic revenue growth through this year and next.
- "Brokers have offered a low beta play through market downturns, have seen organic growth hold up, and as a result we feel they could outperform should another recession occur," Greenspan wrote in a note to clients, citing Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) and BRP Group (BRP) as favored names in the space.
- Greenspan also sees more of an impact from new hires on MMC's top line. The company had hired 6K staffers in 2021.
- In turn, the analyst has raised 2022 EPS estimate to $6.73 from $6.70 compared with the average analyst estimate of $6.81.
- Meanwhile, the Quant Rating views MMC as a Hold, with the best factor grades in profitability and momentum. Wall Street Analysts screen the stock as a Buy (4 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 8 Hold, 2 Sell.)
- Previously, (April 21) Marsh & McLennan Q1 earnings beat the consensus.