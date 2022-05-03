Perfect storm lifts natural gas prices above $8.00

Natural gas (NG1:COM) prices crossed $8.00 per mmbtu Tuesday, putting the fuel on pace for its highest close since 2008. An increase in export demand, mitigated US supply response, warm weather, and rising coal prices have all contributed to the rally.

LNG maintenance reduced gas export volumes in April by 8%, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data, as Sempra (SRE) and Freeport LNG both took trains down for 2-3 weeks of maintenance. However, as maintenance wraps up in May, export volumes are set to accelerate. Outside the US, Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) both flagged falling international LNG production volumes in Q2. Maintenance outside the US is likely to increase reliance Gulf of Mexico exports into Europe during the quarter.

Domestically, it's still early in the earnings season; however, gas producer SM Energy (SM) flagged falling Q2 production volumes. Pioneer (PXD), Diamondback (FANG) and Hess's (HES) US business all flagged declining Q2 volumes as well. While the latter three are more economically exposed to oil, each company produces a significant portion of associated gas.

Although US natural gas supply growth is curtailed, or declining temporarily, demand is strong. A heat wave has led the Energy Reliability Council of Texas "ERCOT" to forecast record seasonal demand for power this weekend. Meanwhile, alternative fuel sources, namely coal, are becoming increasingly expensive. It's well understood that seaborne thermal coal prices have reached record levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine; however, US in-basin pricing is also hitting decade highs east of the Mississippi (ARLP) (ARCH).

A handful of US natural gas producers have already reported earnings. With EQT (EQT), Antero (AR) and SM (SM) all reporting record profits, while generating double-digit free cash flow yields and recommitting to shareholder returns. The stocks have all run year to date, but rising natural gas prices (NG1:COM) are likely to be a strong tailwind for the space if sustained throughout Q2.