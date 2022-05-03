Diodes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.57 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $480.45M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIOD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.