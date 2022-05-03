Lumen Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 10:36 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.68B (-7.0% Y/Y).
- LUMN stock gets a spot on Goldman Sachs' top sector picks for high dividend growth and yield where Lumen's 2022 estimated dividend yield is 9.5%, 2023E DPS/current price 9.5%.
- Lumen recently announced the appointment of new CFO Chris Stansbury. Also, it has secured 7-year contract from the state of New Jersey to help it transition to a next generation 911 platform.
- Q4 total revenue fell 5.5% Y/Y to $4.85B. In a post-earnings call, CFO Neel Dev said Y/Y metrics continued to be impacted by COVID-related demand in 2020.
- Over the last 2 years, LUMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.