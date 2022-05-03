Outset Medical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.64 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $30.11M (+31.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.