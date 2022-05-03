RMR Group Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.48 (+29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $174.17M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.