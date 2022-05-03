AMD’s anticipated Q1 earnings has put three ETFs on the radar

As Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gears up to announce its Q1 earnings after the bell, three exchange traded funds with heavy weightings towards the multinational semiconductor firm find themselves in focus.

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI), Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ), and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) have the three most significant weightings toward AMD.

WUGI is the leader as the fund holds a 8.79% weighting in AMD. Meanwhile, SOXQ and SOXX have positions in the stock of 6.61% and 6.51%, respectively.

WUGI is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in 5G technology. The fund lists AMD as its number-one holding.

SOXQ and SOXX on the other hand offer the investment community access to stocks that are leading players in the semiconductor market segment. SOXQ lists AMD as the ETFs fifth-largest position, whereas SOXX labels AMD as the fund's fourth most significant holding.

Year-to-date-performance: AMD -39.3%, WUGI -30.9%, SOXQ -24.8%, and SOXX is -24.7%.

The chip giant’s consensus EPS estimate is $0.92 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $5.58B (compared to $3.45B in a year ago quarter). For a closer look at AMD's recent performance, see how the stock looks to the investment community headed into its results.