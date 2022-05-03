Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) +6.7% in Tuesday's trading after Chevron (NYSE:CVX) said it would partner with the company in an expanded joint venture to develop the Bayou Bend offshore carbon capture and sequestration hub off the Texas coast currently held by Talos and Carbonvert.

Chevron (CVX) signed a memorandum of understanding with Talos (TALO) and Carbonvert to take a 50% stake in the project that would take carbon produced from industrial facilities near Beaumont and Port Arthur and sequester them in rock formations beneath the Gulf of Mexico; Talos (TALO) would own 25% and remain the operator, while Carbonvert also would hold 25%.

The Bayou Bend CCS lease is the first and only offshore lease in the U.S. dedicated to carbon sequestration; based on Talos and Carbonvert's preliminary estimates, the venture could potentially sequester 225M-275M metric tons of carbon dioxide from industrial sources in the area.

