Glaukos Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.51 (-142.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $60.85M (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GKOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.