SoundHound AI stock rallies for second day, shares climb 48%

May 03, 2022 10:44 AM ETSOUNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of SoundHound AI (SOUN), which recently went public through a merger with SPAC Archimedes Tech, rocketed 48% in early action Tuesday after soaring nearly 70% on Monday.

SOUN stock opened at $15.92. The stock recently changed hands at $16.20, up 48%, at approximately 10:35 a.m. ET.

Shares of the voice AI technology provider shot up 69% on Monday to close at $10.95.

SoundHound made its market debut on April 27, with shares falling 7% to close at $7.50. Archimedes stock had closed at $8.10 following its last session before the merger.

Archimedes and SoundHound announced plans to combine in November through a deal that valued SoundHound with a pro forma enterprise value of around $2.1B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.