Shares of SoundHound AI (SOUN), which recently went public through a merger with SPAC Archimedes Tech, rocketed 48% in early action Tuesday after soaring nearly 70% on Monday.

SOUN stock opened at $15.92. The stock recently changed hands at $16.20, up 48%, at approximately 10:35 a.m. ET.

Shares of the voice AI technology provider shot up 69% on Monday to close at $10.95.

SoundHound made its market debut on April 27, with shares falling 7% to close at $7.50. Archimedes stock had closed at $8.10 following its last session before the merger.

Archimedes and SoundHound announced plans to combine in November through a deal that valued SoundHound with a pro forma enterprise value of around $2.1B.