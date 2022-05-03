What is in store for Etsy's Q1 2022 Earnings?
May 03, 2022 10:47 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $574.73M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- During the last one year, stock has declined 47%, Oppenheimer pulled back on expectations for the company with a price target cut to $175 from $215.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
