Fastly Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 10:48 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.94M (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Bank of America lowered its price target on the content delivery network company- FSLY- to $16 from $28, noting that shares have fell 20% since the company reported fourth-quarter results last month.
- On Apr. 8, Fastly stock gained on some vague speculation that the company could be a viable takeover target for Google. No related announcement has come out yet.
- Guidance Recap: For Q1, Fastly expects Non-GAAP EPS to range between -$0.15 and -$0.13 vs. consensus then of -$0.13. Total Revenue is expected between $97M and $100M vs. consensus of $97.98M.
- The stock price saw a decline of about 32% just after Q4 results as the cloud-software company said it expects full-year revenue between $400M and $410M, well below consensus estimates of $419.02M.
- Over the last 2 years, FSLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant System maintains a Strong Sell rating on Fastly, noting decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other information technology stocks