An Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) store in Baltimore, Maryland is in the process of starting the formation of a union, making it the third store in the country to do so, the Washington Post reported.

Organizers at the store in Towson Mall told the news outlet that had signatures from more than 65% of eligible employees.

Apple (AAPL) shares ticked lower to $157.38 in early trading on Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

If the store goes ahead with forming a union, it would join Apple (AAPL) stores in New York City and in Atlanta that are currently in the process of creating a union.

The group representing the workers in New York's Grand Central Terminal, known as Fruit Stand Workers United, have reportedly called for an increase in hourly wages to at least $30 per hour.

They are also looking for several other benefits, including increased tuition reimbursement, more vacation time, more retirement options and higher 401(k) matches, among others.

Some of the issues the Atlanta-area store may ask for include a starting wage of $28 per hour, as well as larger raises and larger profit sharing.

On Tuesday, Wedbush Securities highlighted that Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are still the firm's top picks in the technology sector, as it turns into a split between the "have and have nots" amid worries about rising inflation and rising interest rates.