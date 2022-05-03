Fidelity National Q1 earnings top consensus, reiterates 2022 guidance
May 03, 2022 10:58 AM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on Monday has reiterated full-year guidance as Q1 earnings came in stronger-than-expected, highlighting growth in its Merchant Solutions unit.
- "Our team’s focus on execution and robust cash flow enabled us to pay down debt more quickly than anticipated, which will allow us to resume share buybacks a quarter ahead of schedule,” said CEO and Chairman Gary Norcross.
- Q1 revenue of $3.49 beat the average analyst estimate of $3.44B and rose from $3.2B in the year-ago period. Its Merchant Solutions segment booked revenue of $1.1B in Q1, up from $966M in Q1 of last year.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $1.42B climbed from $1.31B in Q1 2021.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.47 in Q1 compares with consensus of $1.46 and increased from $1.30 in Q1 a year ago.
- Net earnings from operating activities of $121M jumped from a loss of $370M in Q1 2021.
- Shares of FIS are inching higher by 0.5% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Previously, (April 21) Fidelity National declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.