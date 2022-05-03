Fidelity National Q1 earnings top consensus, reiterates 2022 guidance

May 03, 2022 10:58 AM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Financial technology concept

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on Monday has reiterated full-year guidance as Q1 earnings came in stronger-than-expected, highlighting growth in its Merchant Solutions unit.
  • "Our team’s focus on execution and robust cash flow enabled us to pay down debt more quickly than anticipated, which will allow us to resume share buybacks a quarter ahead of schedule,” said CEO and Chairman Gary Norcross.
  • Q1 revenue of $3.49 beat the average analyst estimate of $3.44B and rose from $3.2B in the year-ago period. Its Merchant Solutions segment booked revenue of $1.1B in Q1, up from $966M in Q1 of last year.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $1.42B climbed from $1.31B in Q1 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.47 in Q1 compares with consensus of $1.46 and increased from $1.30 in Q1 a year ago.
  • Net earnings from operating activities of $121M jumped from a loss of $370M in Q1 2021.
  • Shares of FIS are inching higher by 0.5% in Tuesday morning trading.
  • Previously, (April 21) Fidelity National declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.