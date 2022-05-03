Allegheny Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:03 AM ETAllegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+160.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $748.04M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.