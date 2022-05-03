Dine Brands Global Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:06 AM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (-17.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.18M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.