Lilly partners with AI-focused Genesis Therapeutics in up to $670M deal
May 03, 2022 11:07 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has signed a collaboration agreement with privately held Genesis Therapeutics to discover new therapies for up to five targets.
- Genesis has an artificial intelligence platform that develops machine learning models for undrugged and underdeveloped targets.
- Terms of the deal call for Lilly (LLY) to make a $20M upfront payment. Genesis is eligible for up to $670M total when milestone payments are factored in. Not included in this figure are sales royalties from any marketed products.
