Lilly partners with AI-focused Genesis Therapeutics in up to $670M deal

May 03, 2022 11:07 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has signed a collaboration agreement with privately held Genesis Therapeutics to discover new therapies for up to five targets.
  • Genesis has an artificial intelligence platform that develops machine learning models for undrugged and underdeveloped targets.
  • Terms of the deal call for Lilly (LLY) to make a $20M upfront payment. Genesis is eligible for up to $670M total when milestone payments are factored in. Not included in this figure are sales royalties from any marketed products.
  • Reflecting on Lilly's (LLY) recent Q1 2022 results, Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics calls the company a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.