Upland Software Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.41 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $76.77M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPLD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.