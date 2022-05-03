The shares of contract manufacturer Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) have recorded the biggest ever intraday gain on Tuesday after the company raised its fiscal 2022 outlook following third quarter financials that came ahead of expectations.

The company, which fills COVID-19 vaccine vials for Moderna (MRNA), reported ~$1.3B in net revenue for 3Q FY22, indicating ~21% YoY growth, and the organic growth that excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency translation stood at ~20% YoY.

Biologics segment recorded $698M net revenue while Softgel and Oral Technologies segment brought $324M net revenue with ~30% YoY and ~37% YoY growth, respectively.

“We are pleased with our strong results in the third quarter and our plans to continue to expand our capabilities to address long-term customer needs as our end markets grow,” Chief Executive John Chiminski remarked.

Meanwhile, adj. EBITDA improved ~24% YoY to $339M, and net earnings fell ~39% YoY to $141M as gross margin in terms of net revenue slipped to ~33% from ~35% in the prior year period.

For fiscal 2022, Catalent (CTLT) raised and narrowed its guidance for net revenue and adj. EBITDA to indicate 20-23% YoY and 24 – 28% YoY growth, respectively.

Preliminary organic net revenue growth for FY23 on a constant currency basis stands in line with long term growth target at 8-10% YoY.

Commenting on the earnings release, RBC Capital Markets analyst Sean Dodge noted: “Demand for non-Covid products is expected to more than offset a ‘considerable decline’ in COVID-related revenue.”

Dodge has an Outperform rating on Catalent (CTLT) compared to the stock’s overall Buy rating on Wall Street.