PDC Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:16 AM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.05 (compared to $1.41 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $702.98M (vs. $286.04M prior).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.