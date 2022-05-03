How will Marathon Digital fare at Q1 earnings?
May 03, 2022 11:16 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.08M (+455.2% Y/Y).
- Strong Buy recommendation of the stock by contributor who writes: 'Marathon Digital: Buy The Dip Before The Next Bitcoin Halving'
- Hold rating and commentary: 'Is Marathon Digital A Good Stock To Buy For Exposure To Crypto?'
- Reported at the start of last month, company mined 436 bitcoins in March, a M/M jump of 21%.
- Previous quarter the company produced 1,098 self-mined bitcoin during Q4 2021, an 599% increase from Q4 2020.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The stock has declined about 53% over the last one year.
- Looking at the comparative price performance of the stock against its peer over the last quarter.