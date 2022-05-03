Aviat Networks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.33M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.