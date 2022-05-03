Will CVS Health maintain EPS beat run in Q1 amid COVID vaccination impact?

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.3B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.

The company's stock declined -5.45% on Feb. 9, the day it reported its Q4 results beating analysts' estimates. Q4 total revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $76.6B. CVS maintained its adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.30. The Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $8.27.

CVS administered more than 8M COVID-19 tests and over 20M COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S in Q4. It would be interesting to see what numbers come up in Q1 2022.

In April, it was reported that the Biden administration decided to allow all pharmacies to order Pfizer's COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, a move aimed at increasing access to the drug as supply increases. CVS (CVS), Walgreens and Kroger are among some of the operators running the government supported 'Test to Treat' sites.

In March, CVS saw a downgrade from Deutsche Bank to Hold from Buy citing challenging comps for the company’s pharmacy benefit management, pressure on the retail segment, and surging costs from labor and inflation.

The same month, CVS agreed to pay $484M over 18 years to resolve opioid related claims with Florida.

CVS' Executive Vice President and COO Jonathan Roberts is retiring in June and the company does not plan to hire a new COO as of then.