Scripps adds two new directors to board

May 03, 2022 11:18 AM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Multiple television screens in blue tones

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shareholders at E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) have added two new directors to the board.
  • At the annual meeting, the holders elected Burton Jablin and Leigh Radford to board seats.
  • The company's Class A shareholders elected Jablin, and its common shareholders elected Radford.
  • Jablin helped launch HGTV in the early 1990s, and was president and then chief operating officer of Scripps Networks Interactive until that company's acquisition by Discovery Communications.
  • Radford spent a 30-year-plus career at Procter & Gamble, where she retired as senior vice president.
  • Wonya Lucas, president/CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, didn't stand for re-election to Scripps' board.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.