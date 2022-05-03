Scripps adds two new directors to board
May 03, 2022 11:18 AM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Shareholders at E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) have added two new directors to the board.
- At the annual meeting, the holders elected Burton Jablin and Leigh Radford to board seats.
- The company's Class A shareholders elected Jablin, and its common shareholders elected Radford.
- Jablin helped launch HGTV in the early 1990s, and was president and then chief operating officer of Scripps Networks Interactive until that company's acquisition by Discovery Communications.
- Radford spent a 30-year-plus career at Procter & Gamble, where she retired as senior vice president.
- Wonya Lucas, president/CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, didn't stand for re-election to Scripps' board.