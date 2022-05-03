PennantPark Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETPennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PennantPark (NYSE:PFLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.13M (+19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PFLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.