Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:18 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-35.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502.29M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.