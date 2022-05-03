International Seaways Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:18 AM ETInternational Seaways, Inc. (INSW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.37M (+108.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INSW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.