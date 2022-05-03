Callon Petroleum Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:45 PM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.35 (+124.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.95M (+63.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.