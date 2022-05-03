Northwest Natural Holding Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 11:21 AM ETNorthwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.26M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NWN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.